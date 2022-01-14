 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dangerous wind chills arrive tonight, 9 or more inches of snow possible starting Sunday night
Dangerous wind chills arrive tonight, 9 or more inches of snow possible starting Sunday night

LOCAL COLD ROAMER (copy)

Wind chills starting tonight could dip as low as 20 below zero.

 News file photo

A winter storm could drop 9 or more inches of snow on Western New York between Sunday night and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters at the weather service also have issued a wind chill advisory from 6 p.m. today until 1 p.m. Saturday, warning that wind chills could dip to as low as 20 below zero.

Those bitter cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes, according to the weather service.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.



