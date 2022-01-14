Dangerous wind chills arrive tonight, 9 or more inches of snow possible starting Sunday night

A winter storm could drop 9 or more inches of snow on Western New York between Sunday night and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters at the weather service also have issued a wind chill advisory from 6 p.m. today until 1 p.m. Saturday, warning that wind chills could dip to as low as 20 below zero.
Those bitter cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes, according to the weather service.
