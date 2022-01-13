Danahy's to close in spring after 97 years in business

Mabel Danahy, the upscale women's clothing store in Amherst, will close in the spring after nearly a century in business.

Enduring two years of Covid-19, not knowing when the pandemic will end and needing a new lease this year all led to this decision, owner Liz Lennon told customers Wednesday.

"Sadly I felt there was no other choice to make but this very difficult one," Lennon wrote.

Mabel Danahy moved to 3206 Sheridan Drive, in the Piccadilly Plaza, in October 2017. The store had operated since 1996 in the Northtown Plaza, where it relocated after 71 years on Delaware Avenue.

The boutique was described in The Buffalo News at the time of its move from Buffalo to Amherst as "the last of what had been a stable of clothiers catering to well-heeled city residents."