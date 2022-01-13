 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danahy's to close in spring after 97 years in business
Danahy's to close in spring after 97 years in business

Mabel Danahy Northtown Plaza

In this 2002 photo, now-owner Liz Lennon dresses a mannequin in the window of the Mabel Danahy store in the Northtown Plaza. Lennon announced the store, now located in the Piccadilly Plaza, will close this spring after nearly a century in business.

 Buffalo News file photo

Mabel Danahy, the upscale women's clothing store in Amherst, will close in the spring after nearly a century in business.

Enduring two years of Covid-19, not knowing when the pandemic will end and needing a new lease this year all led to this decision, owner Liz Lennon told customers Wednesday.

"Sadly I felt there was no other choice to make but this very difficult one," Lennon wrote.

Mabel Danahy moved to 3206 Sheridan Drive, in the Piccadilly Plaza, in October 2017. The store had operated since 1996 in the Northtown Plaza, where it relocated after 71 years on Delaware Avenue.

The boutique was described in The Buffalo News at the time of its move from Buffalo to Amherst as "the last of what had been a stable of clothiers catering to well-heeled city residents."

It was founded by Mabel Danahy and her sister in 1925. Lennon inherited the business in 2012 from her aunt, Ruth Peachey, who had taken over the shop in the early 1960s, according to a Visit Buffalo Niagara history.

Lennon did not identify a closing date but said clothes for the spring season would be available.

