Damar Hamlin's '3' expresses fan support all around stadium: 'Just wanted to show our love'

"3s" were everywhere on Sunday.

On signs. On flags. On T-shirts. On hats. On cars. And especially on makeshift, homemade hearts.

Outside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park prior to the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills showdown, Damar Hamlin and the "3" he wears on his Bills uniform seemed to command the love of every football fan heading toward the game – regardless of team loyalty. As Hamlin recovers from the blow that momentarily stopped his heart last Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans at the Bills' last regular season contest were showing support for him – perhaps more than for any other single player in the long history of the franchise.

That might explain why a sign shop owner from Lakewood posted a giant get well card outside his travel trailer on Abbott Road. Rallying fans for the injured player consumed Ryan Magnuson all last week, he said, so he crafted well wishes for Hamlin on a poster that had supporters lining up 10-deep to sign. At last count about an hour before kickoff, he estimated more than 3,000 had added their names to the card.

"I just wanted to make a giant get well card," said Magnuson, 31, as fans sought one of the few blank spaces left to offer support. "Who wouldn't want to sign this?"

All around the stadium, Bills fans manned their usual tables festooned with pizza and subs, and gathered around fires in the subfreezing temperatures. Rock songs blared and footballs sailed among the thousands practicing their normal tailgating rituals. But Sunday's festivities also featured something unique – something that made fans don brand new shirts emblazoned with hearts, a No.3, and Hamlin's name. It caused passing strangers to spontaneously start high-fiving each other.

Some, like Magnuson, let their creative juices flow. In a lot along Abbott Road, Liza Bowman, 27, found herself fielding queries from National Public Radio and Reuters along with The Buffalo News. Unlike prior rituals to celebrate Bills victories, there would be no partiers crashing through her folding table – this one that displayed a series of "3" hearts decked out in Bills red and blue.

"This is just for all he went through, and to show we're glad he's OK," the Grand Island resident said.

Nearby, Mackenzie Garcia, 37, and Lauren Natti, 36, both of Rochester, were proudly displaying the "3" hearts they had fashioned. Never before, they acknowledged, had they ever felt the need to manufacture such decorations for a tailgate party.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I heard about people making these hearts, so I guess I just got to crafting" she explained. "I worked pretty hard on them, but just wanted to show our love."

In the RV lot filled with everything from modest trailers to gigantic homes on wheels, Joe Bader of Canandaigua had been set up since Saturday. He, too, felt the need to express his concern for the injured Hamlin. So he produced a "3" on a white Bills background, and now all kinds of passersby were stopping to photograph it and him.

"I just took some time out in the garage before I came," the 40-year-old said. Then he added sheepishly: "It's probably the most artistic thing I've ever done."

Amber Eckman, a 1999 Kenmore East High School grad who is now a nurse in Myrtle Beach, S.C., expressed her admiration for the Bills medical and training staff that stabilized an unconscious Hamlin on the field last week. An emergency room veteran, Eckman relayed the feeling of helplessness when a pulse has ceased and a patient is "coded."

"When you code someone, especially someone you love, you never get that image out of your head," she said while clad in blue and red "water buffalo" style headgear. She thinks emergency equipment designed to restart failed hearts should be part of the standard response to any football injury.

"Why not just bring that out there every time?" she asked, "Just in case."

But Rachel Dotterwich, 17, may have summed up the Sunday mood best, in her own simple but heartfelt way. She was carrying a stick with a small heart and a "3" at Erie Community College's South Campus near the stadium. Few would notice in the relatively quiet parking lot, but she was glad to be asked about it.

"I made it with supplies from Dollar Tree," said Dotterwich of North Tonawanda. "I just did it around 11 o'clock last night."

"Why did she do it?" she was asked.

"It's for Damar Hamlin," she said, with a look that seemed to say: "Where have you been all week?"