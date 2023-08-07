Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across Western New York Monday afternoon and Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

The warning includes the potential for "tropical downpours," heavy rainfall that may produce localized flash flooding, according to the weather service.

There is also the chance of an isolated tornado, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said that thunderstorms were developing over northwest Pennsylvania and "are forecast to move northeast across parts of the western Southern Tier after noon."

The highest threat from the storms over the Niagara Frontier and Wyoming County is from 1 to 5 p.m. That includes the Buffalo metropolitan area.

The warm sunshine this morning has caused the "humid airmass to become much more unstable," meteorologists said in a special weather statement at 10:39 a.m.

They said the great threats from the storms include damaging straight line winds and slow-moving tropical downpours.