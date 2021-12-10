Damaging winds and lakeshore flooding in forecast for Saturday

Hold onto your Santa hats. It's going to be very windy Saturday. That wind may also cause flooding along the shores of Lake Erie and the upper Niagara River.

Don Paul: Windstorm heading to Buffalo is the 'real deal' Winds of this magnitude will cause numerous power outages, downed tree limbs and trees, and certainly pose a threat to many holiday decorations, Don Paul writes.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that goes into effect at 1 p.m. Saturday and extends until 11 p.m.

Sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph hour are forecasted, with peak gusts between 65 and 70 mph.

Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are all in the warning zone.

"Damaging winds will bring down numerous trees and power lines. Some property damage likely. Widespread power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," meteorologists warned.

Simultaneously, there's a lakeshore flood warning in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for the shores off of Lake Erie and the upper Niagara River. Lakeshore flooding may reach 2 feet above flood stage.

Forecasters said these are the spots where flooding is likely:

• Along Route 5 and Hoover Beach in Hamburg.

• Buffalo Harbor and Canalside.