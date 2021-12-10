 Skip to main content
Damaging winds and lakeshore flooding in forecast for Saturday
Flooding at Commercial Slip

The wind caused flooding at the Commercial Slip at Canalside, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. 

 Sharon Cantillon

Hold onto your Santa hats. It's going to be very windy Saturday. That wind may also cause flooding along the shores of Lake Erie and the upper Niagara River.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning that goes into effect at 1 p.m. Saturday and extends until 11 p.m.

Sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph hour are forecasted, with peak gusts between 65 and 70 mph.

Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are all in the warning zone.

"Damaging winds will bring down numerous trees and power lines. Some property damage likely. Widespread power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," meteorologists warned.

Simultaneously, there's a lakeshore flood warning in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for the shores off of Lake Erie and the upper Niagara River. Lakeshore flooding may reach 2 feet above flood stage.

Forecasters said these are the spots where flooding is likely:

• Along Route 5 and Hoover Beach in Hamburg.

• Buffalo Harbor and Canalside.

• Dunkirk Harbor.

• Grand Island.

• Cayuga Island.

• Beneath the North Grand Island Bridge at the Lasalle Expressway ramps.

"Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion," weather services meteorologists warned.

It will also be rainy during the day, with a potential for thunderstorms. It will be unusually warm with a high of 65 at noon, then dropping down to 49 during the day.

The forecast prompted the cancellation of the "Santa Land" events planned for Saturday at Chestnut Ridge Park.

"This will be a wide-impact storm, so we are concerned not only with the safety of the people who would be at Chestnut Ridge but also those driving to get there through worsening weather,” said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel in a statement announcing the cancellation.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

