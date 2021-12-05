Damage totals more than $1M after 2 Amherst house fires

Damage totaled more than $1 million following a pair of house fires late Sunday morning in Amherst, according to a report by Amherst Fire Control.

A smoky blaze shortly before 11 a.m. caused extensive damage to a large home built in 1840 at 216 Meyer Road. By 1:30 p.m., most of the fire had been extinguished, according to the report. One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Damage was estimated at $500,000 to the structure and $300,000 to the contents. The cause is under investigation. North Bailey Fire Company was assisted by volunteers from the Eggertsville, Ellicott Creek, Getzville, Snyder and Main-Transit fire companies.

While assisting at Meyer Road, Getzville firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at 57 Sunshine Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The blaze was confined to the kitchen, according to the report, but there was smoke damage throughout the structure.

Damage was estimated at $250,000 to the building and $150,000 to the contents. The cause is believed to be a malfunctioning oven, the report said, pending further investigation by the Amherst Fire Inspector’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were volunteers from the Ellicott Creek, Eggertsville, North Amherst and Williamsville fire companies.

