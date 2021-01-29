Damage to AM&A's utility vault means Washington Street will stay closed

The anticipated reopening of a portion of Washington Street in downtown Buffalo will have to wait a little longer.
Crews seeking last fall to make repairs to the underground utility vault in front of the former AM&A's department store building discovered that the structural damage was much worse than expected.
As a result, efforts to fix and shore up the walls and roof of that room – where various utility, telecommunications and other infrastructure connections pass through – will take more time, and cost more money.
That means the roadway above it, which is supported by the vault ceiling, can't be reopened to traffic because the road surface can no longer support the weight of cars and trucks.
"Generally, conditions were different than what was expected, but the deterioration was much worse than was visible," said Samuel Savarino, CEO of Savarino Companies, the construction manager for the redevelopment of the AM&A's building, and a partner in the project. "It's taking a lot more to repair it than was originally assumed."
Workers have demolished the walls between the various vault sections, while engineers did an "extensive redesign" of their corrective measures, Savarino said. Those revisions to the plans are now finished, and the company is seeking bids from contractors.
Savarino, whose firm is overseeing the work, said the problems cover not only the vault area that the building owner is responsible for but also a separate area immediately to the north that houses Verizon Communications' equipment. So Verizon will handle that portion of the work and cover that cost.
The rest of the expense will be paid for by the owner of the 10-story AM&A's complex, which is located at 377 Main St. but stretches across the block to Washington.
However, ownership of the building is subject to a legal battle between two Chinese-led investor groups, both based out of Queens. That litigation – which alleged a fraudulent transfer of ownership last year – is pending in court.
Both parties agreed to temporarily share the cost of the repairs – which the city has insisted must get done – with the winner of the legal fight ultimately taking the full responsibility.
Savarino said he did not know how much the repairs – initially expected to run more than $1 million – will cost, or how long they will take. In the meantime, Jersey barriers continue to block off the west side of the street, which has been closed to southbound traffic.
But the eastern side of the street is now also closed, because developer Rocco Termini is redoing the facade of his Warehouse Lofts apartment building – the former AM&A's warehouse – across the street. Termini said that the steel under the surface was rotted and has to be replaced over the next month. The building is currently covered in scaffolding.
Meanwhile, the rest of the AM&A's redevelopment effort is on hold. Plans by the new owner call for the former retail building to be converted into a mixed-use complex, with 49 apartments on the top six floors, 89,000 square feet of commercial office space on the second through fourth floors, and a mix of common-area, amenity and retail space on the ground floor. There's also 28 parking spaces planned for the basement and first-floor of the project, to be renamed the J.N. Adam Building.
The group tried unsuccessfully to land the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to occupy two office levels, but that agency instead went to the Hens & Kelly Building. However, Savarino said the AM&A's developers also put out proposals to land other federal government tenants.