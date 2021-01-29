Damage to AM&A's utility vault means Washington Street will stay closed

Savarino, whose firm is overseeing the work, said the problems cover not only the vault area that the building owner is responsible for but also a separate area immediately to the north that houses Verizon Communications' equipment. So Verizon will handle that portion of the work and cover that cost.

The rest of the expense will be paid for by the owner of the 10-story AM&A's complex, which is located at 377 Main St. but stretches across the block to Washington.

However, ownership of the building is subject to a legal battle between two Chinese-led investor groups, both based out of Queens. That litigation – which alleged a fraudulent transfer of ownership last year – is pending in court.

Both parties agreed to temporarily share the cost of the repairs – which the city has insisted must get done – with the winner of the legal fight ultimately taking the full responsibility.

Savarino said he did not know how much the repairs – initially expected to run more than $1 million – will cost, or how long they will take. In the meantime, Jersey barriers continue to block off the west side of the street, which has been closed to southbound traffic.