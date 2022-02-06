 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Damage expected to top $2 million in Wales Center blaze
Damage expected to top $2 million in Wales Center blaze

Damage is expected to total more than $2 million following a blaze Saturday night that destroyed a large L-shaped storage barn full of vehicles behind the Hayloft in the Grove, a wedding venue at 11736 Big Tree Road, Wales Center.

Wales Center Fire Chief Dave Benzee said that firefighters were hindered by below-zero temperatures and a lack of water sources nearby. Eighteen tanker trucks brought water from East Aurora to four portable ponds, he reported.

“Three-quarters of the trucks there froze,” Benzee said. “The gaskets and fittings froze and narrowed until you couldn’t get water out.”

Firefighters were called about 6:30 p.m. and remained at the scene until 3 a.m., then returned twice to extinguish hot spots, Benzee said. In all, 18 fire companies were involved at the scene and in mutual aid, he noted.

Benzee said the barn contained automobiles, motorcycles and trucks, as well as carriages used by the Hayloft for weddings. All that was left, he said, were shells of vehicles and shards of sheet metal from the building. No one was injured. The Erie County Sheriff’s Department Fire Investigation Unit has not yet determined the cause.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

