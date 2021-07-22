Damage expected in millions from Amherst industrial fire

Fire damage and loss of PPE from area hospitals that was stored at an industrial warehouse in Amherst is expected to be in the millions of dollars.
"It probably will be considered a total loss," Main-Transit Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brad Sprague said of Premium PPE, 120 Earhart Drive, where fire started Tuesday afternoon.
The main warehouse will be demolished, and the office area sustained heavy smoke and water damage, he said. Investigators have not yet determined a cause of the fire that burned for 22 hours.
Among the items destroyed in the fire in the 43,700-square-foot building were the required stockpiles of personal protective equipment for some area hospitals that were being stored in the warehouse.
Kaleida Health lost more than 500,000 isolation gowns, 4.1 million gloves and about 78,000 N95 face masks, according to Michael P. Hughes, chief administrative officer for the hospital system. About half of the required 90-day supply of PPE was stored in the building, he said.
But he said, "this will have absolutely no impact on patient care."
Erie County Medical Center has about two weeks supply of PPE on hand at the hospital, according to Peter Cutler, vice president of communications and external affairs.
He said the hospital is working with its vendors to acquire more of the safety equipment.
"There's a lot of PPE available," Cutler said. "We expect by the middle part of next week that we could have what we need to meet that state mandate of the 90-day stockpile."
ECMC and Kaleida Health sought exemptions from New York State on the requirement to have enough PPE on hand that would be needed for a 90-day period. Cutler and Hughes said County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz reached out to them offering PPE from the county's stockpile.
"We're certainly fortunate that the Covid numbers are as low as they are and it's not the middle of the peak," Hughes said.
The fire chief said state air and water monitoring did not detect hazardous chemicals from the fire. Firefighters from 40 fire departments in Erie and neighboring counties and 10 local, county and state agencies responded to the fire, Sprague said.
"This goes to show how well different agencies can work together," he said.