Damage expected in millions from Amherst industrial fire

Fire damage and loss of PPE from area hospitals that was stored at an industrial warehouse in Amherst is expected to be in the millions of dollars.

"It probably will be considered a total loss," Main-Transit Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brad Sprague said of Premium PPE, 120 Earhart Drive, where fire started Tuesday afternoon.

The main warehouse will be demolished, and the office area sustained heavy smoke and water damage, he said. Investigators have not yet determined a cause of the fire that burned for 22 hours.

Among the items destroyed in the fire in the 43,700-square-foot building were the required stockpiles of personal protective equipment for some area hospitals that were being stored in the warehouse.

Kaleida Health lost more than 500,000 isolation gowns, 4.1 million gloves and about 78,000 N95 face masks, according to Michael P. Hughes, chief administrative officer for the hospital system. About half of the required 90-day supply of PPE was stored in the building, he said.

But he said, "this will have absolutely no impact on patient care."

Erie County Medical Center has about two weeks supply of PPE on hand at the hospital, according to Peter Cutler, vice president of communications and external affairs.