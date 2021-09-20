Damage estimated at $700,000 in Williamsville apartment building fire

A fire about 7 p.m. Monday caused an estimated $700,000 damage to a two-story building in the Georgetown Apartments, 401 Evans St., Williamsville, the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office reported.

A resident of the apartment where the fire began was not at home at the time, fire officials said, and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced resident.

Firefighters from Williamsville, Snyder and Main-Transit Fire Departments reported heavy fire conditions when they arrived at the scene. The fire was brought under control in nine minutes, fire officials said.

Williamsville Fire Chief Rich Maddigan said the blaze began in the kitchen of Apartment A-3 and spread to the attic.

Damage was estimated at $500,000 to the structure and $200,000 to the contents. The cause remains under investigation.

