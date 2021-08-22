 Skip to main content
Damage estimated at $280,000 in fire next to Kensington Expressway
A fire Sunday evening on West Parade Avenue, across the Kensington Expressway from the Buffalo Museum of Science, caused an estimated $280,000 damage, the Buffalo Fire Department reported on Twitter.

The Fire Department said that firefighters rescued a dog and another dog jumped to safety. The Red Cross was called to assist four adults and one child. No injuries were reported.

According to the report, the fire started on the second floor of the 2½-story dwelling at 70 W. Parade and spread to the attic. Crews responded to the scene about 8:15 p.m.

Damage was estimated at $180,000 to the building and $100,000 to the contents. A neighboring home at 74 W. Parade sustained an estimated $25,000 in exposure damage.

Reporter

