Damage estimated at $130,000 after Amherst house fire
Damage was estimated at $130,000 after a house fire Tuesday afternoon at 214 Buckeye Road, Amherst, near Sheridan Drive and Millersport Highway, the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office reported.

According to the report, volunteers from the Eggertsville Hose Company found the second-floor fully involved when they responded following several calls about the blaze at about 4:30 p.m.

Everyone in the house escaped safely, the report noted, and the Red Cross is assisting. There were no injuries.

Damage was pegged at $70,000 to the structure and $60,000 to the contents, the report said. The cause is under investigation by Amherst fire inspectors.

Assisting were the North Bailey Fire Company, the Snyder Fire Department, the Getzville Fire Company, the Kenilworth Fire Department and the Ellicott Creek Fire Company.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

