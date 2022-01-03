Damage estimated at $125,000 in Amherst house fire

Three adults were displaced as fire caused an estimated $125,000 damage Monday evening to a home in Amherst, the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office reported.

East Amherst Fire Company volunteers responded a 911 call from a passerby for the blaze at 689 Paradise Road at 5:17 p.m. According to the report, they found heavy smoke pouring from the second floor and had the fire under control in less than half an hour.

Damage was estimated at $100,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced adults. Assisting were the Getzville, Swormville, Clarence Center and Main-Transit fire companies.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.