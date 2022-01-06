Daily snowfall record set at airport as Cheektowaga, Depew, Buffalo lead the way

Nearly 10 inches of snow have fallen at Buffalo Niagara International Airport as of 10 a.m., breaking the daily record at the airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's the snowfall leaderboard in the Buffalo area from Thursday's lake-effect storm:
• National Weather Service station at the airport - 9.8 inches
• Depew - 9 inches
Support Local Journalism
• Buffalo - 5.5
• Batavia - 2.5
• Wales - 2.2
Aside from the airport, the other totals were calculated as of about 9:30 a.m.
An inch or less of snow was reported in Clarence Center, Hamburg, Boston and Orchard Park as of around 7 a.m.
The previous snowfall record at the airport was 7.3 inches on this day in 1974, the weather service said.