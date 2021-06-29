 Skip to main content
Daemen to open high-tech rehab center for mobility patients
Daemen to open high-tech rehab center for mobility patients

Daemen College Advanced Rehab Center

Daemen College in Amherst, which on Tuesday announced plans to open an advanced rehabilitation center offering high-tech services for people with mobility challenges because of illness or injury. The Todd & Leslie Shatkin Institute for Mobility Innovation & Technology, or IMIT, is set to open in the spring.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

Daemen College in Amherst next spring plans to open an advanced rehabilitation center with state-of-the-art technology to aid people with mobility challenges.

College officials say the Todd & Leslie Shatkin Institute for Mobility Innovation & Technology, or IMIT, will provide access to the latest in assistive technology meant to help restore motor function and balance following illness or injury, including a robotic exoskeleton system that can move someone's body through walking and motion cycles.

The center will offer services not yet available in Western New York to patients recovering from strokes and brain and spinal cord injuries – or those diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy, officials announced Tuesday.

The school said the IMIT will be a resource for students and faculty as well as health care professionals, patients and those who care for them. Town officials say the institute will fit in Amherst's growing medical corridor along the I-290 and I-90. 

The Dr. Todd & Leslie Shatkin Philanthropic Fund recently contributed $740,000 to the facility, part of the more than $1.565 million raised for the center.

