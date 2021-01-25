Daemen College sues nuns, wants to demolish homes for campus project

Daemen President Gary Olson said the college isn’t looking to evict the nuns at all and simply wants to move them from two smaller houses into a larger, more updated home on the same street.

“I can’t imagine what the attraction is of those houses. They really need to come down and that’s been the long-term plan anyway,” said Olson. “Why you wouldn’t take us up on having better, much nicer housing is just mind-boggling, to be honest about it.”

Three Stella Niagara nuns currently live at 1 High Court, three at 73 Getzville Road and three at 89 Getzville Road – all properties owned by Daemen.

College officials offered to move the sisters living at 73 and 89 Getzville Road into a four-bedroom, two-bath home at 39 Getzville Road purchased by the college last January, according to court papers.

But Grabowski said in a letter to Olson last July that the new house would need renovations and safety improvements that the sisters could not afford. She also said the sisters continued to need the three houses and that in each of them, the nuns living there had formed “a community, like a family, of relationships and characteristics.”