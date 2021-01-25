Daemen College sues nuns, wants to demolish homes for campus project

Daemen College wants to transform its Amherst campus this year with a new quadrangle of green space that will replace a road and large parking lot.
But there’s a hang-up: A small group of Catholic nuns currently lives in two homes on the periphery of campus that college officials want to demolish for new parking lots, and the nuns have no interest in leaving.
The standoff has prompted Daemen to sue the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity, the community of nuns, also known as the Stella Niagara sisters, that founded the college 73 years ago and donated the property on which the campus sits.
Sister Jo-Anne Grabowski, provincial minister for the Sisters of St. Francis, accused college officials of trying to evict elderly nuns from their homes, despite a 1996 agreement that allows them to live there.
“We are dismayed and discouraged by Daemen College’s ongoing efforts to force us to move our sisters, aged 73 to 95, into a house that fails in a multitude of ways to meet their needs,” Grabowski said in an emailed statement. “We are disappointed that the college is not honoring the agreement made in good faith by previous college leadership and our sisters. We will defend our legal and moral rights to the fullest to prevent Daemen College from forcing our sisters, who have served this community so well for decades, to leave their homes.”
Daemen President Gary Olson said the college isn’t looking to evict the nuns at all and simply wants to move them from two smaller houses into a larger, more updated home on the same street.
“I can’t imagine what the attraction is of those houses. They really need to come down and that’s been the long-term plan anyway,” said Olson. “Why you wouldn’t take us up on having better, much nicer housing is just mind-boggling, to be honest about it.”
Three Stella Niagara nuns currently live at 1 High Court, three at 73 Getzville Road and three at 89 Getzville Road – all properties owned by Daemen.
College officials offered to move the sisters living at 73 and 89 Getzville Road into a four-bedroom, two-bath home at 39 Getzville Road purchased by the college last January, according to court papers.
But Grabowski said in a letter to Olson last July that the new house would need renovations and safety improvements that the sisters could not afford. She also said the sisters continued to need the three houses and that in each of them, the nuns living there had formed “a community, like a family, of relationships and characteristics.”
In her statement, Grabowski said the two sides had engaged in discussions. "We wished to avoid litigation," she said. "It is unfortunate that Daemen College has taken this stance and now seeks to evict our sisters from their homes."
The Sisters of St. Francis founded Rosary Hill College in 1947 as a Catholic liberal arts college for women. The college began accepting men in 1971 and became independent of the sisters and the Catholic church in 1976, when its name also was changed to Daemen, in honor of Magdalene Daemen, a Dutch woman who founded the international order of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity.
Although nuns no longer teach at the college, at least one sister of St. Francis serves on its board of trustees and a handful of them live in college properties. Grabowski currently is a member of the Daemen board, while also serving as elected leader of the local province of the Sisters of St. Francis.
This isn’t the first time Daemen and the Sisters of St. Francis have faced off in court. The sisters sued the college in 1988 over its decision to move nuns off the campus, despite having received $5 million in cash payments from the sisters since 1955.
That lawsuit ended in 1996 when the two sides agreed to a 20-year lease for three apartment buildings on Campus Drive. The agreement was amended in 2001 to allow the nuns to live instead at 73, 89 and 109 Getzville Road, for $1 per year.
The lease was automatically renewable for another 20 years, and Daemen cannot terminate the lease, according to court papers.
It was amended again in 2015, when the sisters agreed to relocate from 109 Getzville Road to 1 High Court.
Olson said that while negotiations with the sisters over their housing needs had been “amicable,” it was time to turn to the courts because the quad project needs to move forward. The college is looking to make the campus safer and more environmentally friendly and has a large government grant on the line to help pay for the project, he said.
College officials have been planning the ambitious $3 million project for years.
“It’s one of those situations where two sides in good faith just disagree and are asking for some remedy,” he said.
The sisters, he added, have violated terms of the 1996 agreement for years by not annually updating college officials about whether they truly need all the housing space that the college provides.
“They have obligations under the legal agreement, too, which they’ve been refusing to comply with,” he said. “What’s fair is fair. They signed the agreement that said they would do x, y and z. Now they’re saying, ‘I’m not going to do x, y and z.’ ”