DA: Woman, 60, found dead in East Amherst home was stabbed by boyfriend

A 60-year-old woman found dead early this month in her East Amherst home was fatally stabbed by her boyfriend following an argument, authorities said Monday.

Kirk F. Bielanin, 53, had been arraigned on a first-degree manslaughter charge by an Amherst town justice on June 3, two days after police responding to a request for a welfare check found a woman’s body in a residence in the town’s Glen Oak development.

But police and prosecutors had not released further details, including the victim's name, her relationship to Bielanin nor how she died.

That changed Monday, when the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Bielanin had been arraigned in Erie County Court on charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter following an indictment by an Erie County grand jury.

The office identified the victim as Diane P. Bird and revealed she was Bielanin's girlfriend. A statement from prosecutors said she was stabbed once in the chest sometime late on May 30 or early on May 31.

Kait Munro, a spokeswoman for District Attorney John J. Flynn, said investigators believe the stabbing followed an argument between the two.

Bielanin previously had lived at the Glen Oak Drive home with Bird but prosecutors believe he was most recently living with family in Depew.

Bielanin also suffered a serious injury to his chest during the incident, said Munro, who declined to clarify whether his wound was self-inflicted.

The pair were discovered by Amherst police on the afternoon of June 1.

Bielanin was a patient at Erie County Medical Center when he was arraigned by a town justice on charges of manslaughter and weapons possession.

Munro said the weapons possession charge was later dropped because the suspected weapon, a steak knife, is not an illegal weapon.

Asked why Bielanin is facing manslaughter, and not murder, charges, Munro said prosecutors did not believe they could prove the charge of murder beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

“Manslaughter was determined to be the appropriate and highest sustainable charges based upon the facts and circumstances,” she said in an email.

Bielanin is set to return to court on July 11 for a pre-trial conference and remains held without bail.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Bird is survived by her son, Shaun; her father, Gerald Stoyka; siblings Joan Gaston, Dean Stoyka, Allan Stoyka and Brian Stoyka; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, according to an online obituary.

