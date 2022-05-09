DA: New Era Cap Co. CEO tried to run over girlfriend's ex following argument outside N. Buffalo restaurant

The CEO of New Era Cap Co. is accused of trying to run over his girlfriend's ex-husband following an argument in the parking lot of a North Buffalo restaurant over the weekend, authorities said.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office reported Monday that Christopher H. Koch, 61, of Buffalo, is charged with reckless endangerment, a felony, in the incident that took place at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

District Attorney John J. Flynn told reporters that Koch and the ex-husband were arguing outside a restaurant on Delaware Avenue, near Delham Avenue. He wouldn't identify the restaurant but that is the location of Oliver's Restaurant, the fine-dining establishment.

Flynn said the ex-husband went to the restaurant that night because he knew Koch and his ex-wife would be there.

When the other man exited his vehicle and approached Koch's vehicle, authorities say, Koch intentionally drove his vehicle toward the man. He jumped out of the way to avoid being hit, according to prosecutors, but injured his left hand in the process.

Koch also struck the man's vehicle, damaging the passenger side, Flynn said. Koch's girlfriend was in the vehicle at the time, the district attorney said.

Koch was arraigned Monday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio on the single felony count.

A temporary no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Koch is scheduled to return at 9:30 a.m. May 25 for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted of the charge, Koch faces up to seven years in prison.

Koch serves as CEO of New Era Cap Co., the century-old, Buffalo-based hat and apparel business.

New Era has been in the Koch family's hands since it was founded in 1920. Christopher Koch is the fourth-generation owner of New Era, which his great-grandfather Ehrhardt Koch started.

Earlier this year, ACON Investments, a private equity investment firm, took a 15% to 20% stake in New Era, with the Koch family continuing to own the rest, Moody's reported.

