DA issues warning on possession of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards

As local colleges and universities are requiring students to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to return to on-campus residency and in-person learning, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn is warning anyone in possession of a fake Covid-19 vaccine card could face felony charges.

Flynn said anyone found in possession of a forged vaccine card could be charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. If convicted, the maximum sentence is up to seven years in prison.

“If you have a fake vaccine card, you can be prosecuted by my office," said Flynn.

"While I do not want young adults who are attending college to pursue their dreams to become involved in the criminal justice system, it is a crime to present a falsified document. I want students to enjoy their college experience while being safe as Covid-19 still remains a public health concern,” he added.

