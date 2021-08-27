 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DA issues warning on possession of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards
0 comments

DA issues warning on possession of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards

Support this work for $1 a month

As local colleges and universities are requiring students to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to return to on-campus residency and in-person learning, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn is warning anyone in possession of a fake Covid-19 vaccine card could face felony charges.

Flynn said anyone found in possession of a forged vaccine card could be charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. If convicted, the maximum sentence is up to seven years in prison.

“If you have a fake vaccine card, you can be prosecuted by my office," said Flynn.

"While I do not want young adults who are attending college to pursue their dreams to become involved in the criminal justice system, it is a crime to present a falsified document. I want students to enjoy their college experience while being safe as Covid-19 still remains a public health concern,” he added.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal government deals with falling Lake Mead water levels by cutting flow to other states, Mexico

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News