DA: Amherst man pointed gun at woman, hid illegal weapons
A 43-year-old Amherst man accused of pointing a handgun at a woman and forcing her to help him hide numerous illegal weapons, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of several felony charges, prosecutors said.

The case dates back to Sept. 13 when, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Jason P. Sciabarrasi threatened the victim and forced her to help him put a number of guns into plastic bags and move the weapons into his basement.

A statement doesn't detail Sciabarrasi's relationship to the victim, nor does it say what prompted investigators to obtain and execute a search warrant at his home on Sept. 21. Police recovered 12 illegal handguns, one illegal assault rifle and ammunition, prosecutors said. Sciabarrasi does not have a pistol permit and was taken into custody, they said.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Amherst Town Court on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. Sciabarrasi is set to return Sept. 27 and remains held on $25,000 bail.

