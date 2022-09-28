D’Youville U Food Farmacy fights food insecurity amid national hunger summit

A Buffalo Niagara partnership is hoping that a model program – the Food Farmacy at D’Youville University on Buffalo’s West Side – can help in the fight against food insecurity.

D’Youville, FeedMore WNY and Catholic Health launched the Farmacy almost a year ago to meld a food pantry, nutrition counseling, health care and dietary education for patients at Sisters Health Center in the university’s Health Professions Hub, as well as the surrounding community.

Half a year before the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue killed 10 people and put the city on the map of food insecurity, the Food Farmacy partners recognized that Buffalo was the third poorest major city in the nation, with more than a third of residents living below the poverty line, said FeedMore WNY spokesperson Collin Bishop.

Catholic Health and D’Youville teamed up with FeedMore to launch the Food Farmacy to address proper nutrition as a means of preventive health care, said Joyce Markowitz, executive vice president for Catholic Health.

“As the Biden administration develops strategies in response to hunger, nutrition and health challenges that we face nationally, we are partnering with D’Youville and FeedMore to provide solutions at a local level,” she said.

“Lack of access to nutritional food leads to so many diseases like diabetes, heart disease, obesity and hypertension," she said. "When nutrition improves, ultimately health outcomes improve and disease risks are lowered or even eliminated. That’s why we want to reach as many individuals as we can with this program.”

In its first year, the Food Farmacy provided 20,683 pounds of food (enough for 17,235 meals) to 690 households, and the partners say they can accommodate many more. To that end, the program, funded via a grant from United HealthCare, is investing in iPads equipped with language translation software to better serve the diverse West Side community, including new arrivals, Markowitz said.

The Food Farmacy initially targeted Sisters Health Center patients, D'Youville students and West Side residents facing food insecurity due to financial or health needs. But the program is open to anyone who meets the income guidelines, which are the same as for the federal SNAP program.

Sydney Millace, a senior occupational therapy student at D’Youville, was among those who relied on the Food Farmacy in the past year. She said she was finding it difficult to buy healthy food after paying her rent, tuition and other expenses.

“When I first found out about it, I was like, ‘Whew! Breath of fresh air! I am able to get groceries!” she said. “As I learned more, I decided to join their year-round program, where you meet with a registered dietitian one-on-one, you meet with a nutrition therapist and get your blood work done and map out your dietary needs.”

The program also provides free educational sessions, cooking classes at D’Youville’s D’Lish food demonstration kitchen and even gardening classes, said Millace, who got a part-time job at the Farmacy this summer.

“I am so grateful that this Food Farmacy is here a block from my apartment,” she said. “And what I hope for other people is that they take advantage of this and have that weight lifted off their shoulders of being able to save money on groceries and be able to get healthy food.”

The Food Farmacy is located on the second floor of the D’Youville Health Hub. To make an appointment or learn more, contact FeedMore WNY dietitian Katie Morris at 716- 829-7736 or kmorris@feedmorewny.org.