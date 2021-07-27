D.C. officer details alleged attack by Amherst man, others

When Fanone and Albright arrived on Capitol Hill, they could see why. They encountered hundreds of angry Trump supporters who taunted them as they neared the Capitol.

There, Fanone and Albright made their way to the Capitol basement, where they found a line of police officers trying to hold off a mob determined to enter the building through a tunnel.

Fanone fought his way to the front of the tunnel and the entrance to the Capitol, where he welcomed a quick breath of fresh air. Before long, though, he felt himself pulled out into the crowd.

"I heard someone scream: 'I got one' as I was swarmed by a violent mob," Fanone said. "They ripped off my badge. They grabbed and stripped me of my radio."

Sibick is charged with those offenses. And at its first hearing, the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol played footage from Fanone's body camera that shows his badge and radio being snatched from his uniform.

But that was just part of what the crowd did.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month