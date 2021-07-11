Cyclists from 34 states depart Buffalo on 400-mile Erie Canal ride

More than 300 cyclists from 34 states will travel 400 miles across the state on the Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour.

The eight-day tour, organized by the nonprofit Parks & Trails New York, departed from Buffalo on Sunday and riders are scheduled to arrive in Albany on July 18.

AND THEY'RE OFF! Cyclists from 39 states have just begun their 400 mile journey across #NewYork for the 23rd annual Cycle the Erie Canal tour. — Parks & Trails NY (@PTNY) July 11, 2021

The annual event went virtual last year and returned this year with a reduced number of riders to meet Covid-19 safety requirements. The cyclists will travel between 40 and 60 miles per day on the Erie Canalway Trail. The riders are required to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the start of the ride.

“Cycle the Erie Canal tour is a wonderful way to experience the Erie Canal," said Robin Dropkin, Parks & Trails New York's executive director. "It’s fun, healthy and good for the economy."

Matt Glynn

