Noble Monroe, 11, wants to ride his new bike to Mount Everest, but acknowledges it is “way too cold” there for bike riding.

It is also a bit far, but wherever Noble rides, he’ll be able to do it safely, thanks to what he learned Monday at a CycleService bike giveaway and safety class.

The event on Buffalo’s East Side capped off a summer of biking and giving back for the team at CycleService, a nonprofit started by two Canisius High School graduates with the goal of promoting mental wellness and fostering independence by giving bikes to children in need.

Lucas Beyer, a senior at Boston College, started CycleService about a year ago with his former high school classmate Seamus Galvin, who recently graduated from Hobart College and now works at IBM in Buffalo.

The pair looked back fondly on their childhoods spent riding bikes in Western New York and wanted to give as many kids as possible the opportunity to make the same memories.

So, Beyer and another childhood friend, Nick Clark, planned a 3,500-mile, 89-day bike ride across the country from the coast of Virginia all the way to Ventura, California. Along the way, they stopped in three cities to host bike giveaway events similar to the one in Buffalo.

“We started this with the initiative to give back as much as possible because we felt we were so lucky,” Beyer said. “We had picture-book childhoods growing up in the country, skiing, biking. It couldn’t have been more perfect. And this was our way to give back and pay that forward.”

In total, the CycleService team gave away 200 bikes in Knoxville, Tenn., Colorado Springs, Colo., Ventura, Calif., and Buffalo. The bikes were donated by Schwinn.

Each child received a bike and helmet and learned bike safety.

On a blocked off portion of Peckham Street in Buffalo on Monday afternoon, CycleService team members and volunteers from Canisius High School and Slow Roll Buffalo taught around 50 kids how to adjust their bikes and helmets, how to signal with their hands before making a turn and to wear bright colors for easy visibility when they’re out on their bikes.

They also played games as they practiced riding their bikes. Noble said his favorite games were limbo and stay in the box, where kids had to maneuver their bikes between two chalk lines. If they rode over the line, they were out.

Most of the children attend Buffalo Public School 31 in the neighborhood.

“This is just the pure joy of riding your first bike,” Beyer said, watching as a volunteer worked with one of the kids. “The beautiful thing, I think, is that they’re not thinking about anything else. They’re not thinking about school, what they’re wearing, what people are thinking about them, what’s happening at home. Everything is just about balancing on this bike and figuring out how to sit on it just right so you can make it go. That’s the joy of biking. It completely puts you in the moment.”

As for what’s next for CycleService, the team hasn’t had much of a chance to talk about the future. But after the success the organization had this summer, the team is excited to continue and make more of an impact in the Buffalo Community, Galvin said.