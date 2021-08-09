CWM can keep business data secret in assessment lawsuit, judge rules

CWM Chemical Services will be allowed to keep its financial data secret from public disclosure while pursuing a lawsuit attempting to reduce the assessed valuation of its closed hazardous waste landfill.

Besides that ruling Friday, State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso also rejected the Town of Porter's motion to dismiss the suit.

It seeks to reduce the assessment from $24 million to under $6 million on the landfill that ran out of space in 2015.

Since 2003, CWM has been seeking state permission for a new one, a 43.4-acre pit that would hold about 4 million cubic yards of waste.

The state siting board, which held its first public conference in 2015, has yet to rule on the application.

Gary A. Abraham, an attorney representing Niagara County in opposition to the new landfill, said Monday that a conference is set next month on discovery issues regarding the landfill's impact on the local economy, and expert testimony will be submitted in November on groundwater impacts.

