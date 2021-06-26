Cut off from loved ones in Canada, locals demand border reopening

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It's not about science anymore. It's about compliance," said Maxime Bernier, a Trudeau critic and leader of the new People's Party of Canada.

It's agitating for reopening of the border and organized the Canadian side of the protest, which drew about 100 Canadians and 20 Americans.

"It was important for us to show our support for you Americans. We want you to be able to come to Canada," Bernier said. "At the same time, we want to send a message to Mr. Trudeau in Ottawa that it's time to reopen our borders all across the country."

"Right now we all can fly to Europe but we can't cross that over there," said Deborah Williams of the Families Are Essential group, which organized the American side of Saturday's protest.

Williams said she knows a 17-year-old Fort Erie, Ont., resident who during the school year crossed the border every day to attend St. Francis High School in Athol Springs. He does grocery shopping after school because food is cheaper in the U.S., and takes it back to Canada.

Harder said in December, Canadian authorities changed their rules and she was no longer able to see her husband Neal, who is a Canadian citizen. He was barred from the U.S. after living here for 21 years because he was undocumented, Harder said.