Customs agents seize 1,227 pounds of marijuana at the Peace Bridge

More than 1,200 pounds of marijuana was seized Friday in a commercial shipment at the Peace Bridge, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Customs officers at the international crossing selected for additional examination a commercial shipment that was manifested as paper towels and dishwasher detergent. The truck and trailer were sent for a nonintrusive examination that revealed anomalies inside, according to officers.

A Customs and Border Patrol canine search produced an alert on the pallets inside the trailer, and a subsequent physical inspection revealed multiple vacuum-sealed packages contained within the pallets. The contents of the vacuum-sealed packages field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana.

Customs officers said the seized property has an estimated street value of more than $2.4 million dollars.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.