Customs agents seize 1,227 pounds of marijuana at the Peace Bridge
More than 1,200 pounds of marijuana seized Friday in a commercial shipment at the Peace Bridge

Customs officers said the seized property has an estimated street value of more than $2.4 million dollars.

 Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

More than 1,200 pounds of marijuana was seized Friday in a commercial shipment at the Peace Bridge, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Customs officers at the international crossing selected for additional examination a commercial shipment that was manifested as paper towels and dishwasher detergent. The truck and trailer were sent for a nonintrusive examination that revealed anomalies inside, according to officers.

A Customs and Border Patrol canine search produced an alert on the pallets inside the trailer, and a subsequent physical inspection revealed multiple vacuum-sealed packages contained within the pallets. The contents of the vacuum-sealed packages field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana.

Customs officers said the seized property has an estimated street value of more than $2.4 million dollars.

