Customer service or political campaigning? Hamburg Highway Department calls spark controversy

Laborers in the Town of Hamburg Highway Department made more than 900 telephone calls to registered voters over a six-week period this spring.

Supervisor James M. Shaw and a union representative think the calls reek of politics.

But Highway Superintendent Ted Casey said he's just getting customer feedback.

"There is zero politics in this," Casey said. "We want to know if we meet or exceed the expectations of the residents."

Casey said he has been under attack by Shaw since taking office nearly four years ago. Casey did not gain the Democratic endorsement for reelection this year but is running in the June 22 primary.

Shaw sent Casey a memo saying was concerned about the calls even before he endorsed 25-year Highway Department veteran Ed Hughes for highway superintendent.

"I tend to think this is politically motivated. It's designed to get his name in front of voters," Shaw said.

It's not the first skirmish for Casey with Shaw or the union. Shortly after he was elected, Casey balked at running the Buildings and Grounds Department without a larger stipend.

The union issued a vote of no confidence in Casey in 2019 over work issues.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month