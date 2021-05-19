Customer service or political campaigning? Hamburg Highway Department calls spark controversy

Laborers in the Town of Hamburg Highway Department made more than 900 telephone calls to registered voters over a six-week period this spring.
Supervisor James M. Shaw and a union representative think the calls reek of politics.
But Highway Superintendent Ted Casey said he's just getting customer feedback.
"There is zero politics in this," Casey said. "We want to know if we meet or exceed the expectations of the residents."
Casey said he has been under attack by Shaw since taking office nearly four years ago. Casey did not gain the Democratic endorsement for reelection this year but is running in the June 22 primary.
Shaw sent Casey a memo saying was concerned about the calls even before he endorsed 25-year Highway Department veteran Ed Hughes for highway superintendent.
"I tend to think this is politically motivated. It's designed to get his name in front of voters," Shaw said.
It's not the first skirmish for Casey with Shaw or the union. Shortly after he was elected, Casey balked at running the Buildings and Grounds Department without a larger stipend.
The union issued a vote of no confidence in Casey in 2019 over work issues.
Casey also took the Town Board to court and won in 2020 when the board took away his town-issued SUV after it was photographed at an out-of-town movie theater in violation of town policy.
The labor relations specialist representing highway workers wrote a letter to Shaw last October, expressing concern that Casey was directing workers to make calls to residents, a practice the union felt could be part of a political campaign for reelection, which would be illegal. Shaw said he heard more complaints about the calls from residents in February and March.
He said the town looked into calls made from phones in the Highway Department that are used by two laborers stationed in the office. Casey's son, Owen, is one of the laborers making the telephone calls.
Staff looked at phone records and matched telephone numbers with a list of registered voters. Some 934 calls were made from the two phones during a six-week period in March and April that covered 28 work days, Shaw said.
"Every one of these calls was to an enrolled voter," Shaw said.
The supervisor said highway superintendents, as independent elected officials, have significant leeway in running their departments.
"However, you can't be running a campaign headquarters out of a public space," Shaw said.
Casey called that charge "political chicanery," and said the calls are "quality assurance" calls meant to solicit feedback on how to improve services to residents. He said he does not intend to stop making the calls.
Casey said no cold calls are being made. Every call is to a resident who has contacted the department previously with a concern or issue. Residents are asked to rate the Highway Department on a scale of 1 to 5. He also said the supervisor knew about the calls.
"We’ve been working on the quality assurance call backs for over two years," Casey said, adding more than 3,000 calls have been made.
Shaw said he did not know about the calls until the union's letter last fall. And he said not all the calls went to residents who had called the Highway Department, because his wife got one.