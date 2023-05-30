A customer who bought a Cash4Life ticket at a convenience store in Genesee County will be getting $1,000 a week for life, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket for Sunday's game was sold at Crosby's, 110 W. Main St., LeRoy, and won second prize by matching five numbers. There was no top prize winner. The winning numbers were 9, 14, 22, 2 and 51, plus a Cash Ball number of 2.

Players in the Cash4Life game choose five numbers from a field of one to 60 and a Cash Ball number from a separate field of one to four. Drawings take place daily about 9 p.m.