Curfew is back: Judge reinstates 10 p.m. shutdown for bars, restaurants that won court order

Five days after a group of more than 90 Western New York bars and restaurants won a temporary restraining order to allow them to stay open past the state's 10 p.m. curfew, an appellate court judge Wednesday has stayed that order.

That means those establishments which had a chance to be open late for the Super Bowl on Sunday will have to shut down operations at 10 p.m. like all of the other restaurants in the state.

Also Tuesday in a separate case, a federal judge in New York City issued a ruling that also upholds New York State's 10 p.m. curfew.

On Friday, State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker granted the businesses a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state from enforcing the curfew. In his ruling, Walker said the businesses demonstrated a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits of their claims and that they would suffer irreparable harm unless the state was restrained from enforcing its restaurant curfew directive.

Walker's temporary restraining order immediately allowed the businesses, which also included some in Monroe County, to temporarily operate without any curfew.

The next hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 16.