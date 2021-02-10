Curfew is back: Judge reinstates 10 p.m. shutdown for bars, restaurants that won court order

Five days after a group of more than 90 Western New York bars and restaurants won a temporary restraining order to allow them to stay open past the state's 10 p.m. curfew, an appellate court judge Wednesday has stayed that order.
That means those establishments which had a chance to be open late for the Super Bowl on Sunday will have to shut down operations at 10 p.m. like all of the other restaurants in the state.
Also Tuesday in a separate case, a federal judge in New York City issued a ruling that also upholds New York State's 10 p.m. curfew.
On Friday, State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker granted the businesses a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state from enforcing the curfew. In his ruling, Walker said the businesses demonstrated a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits of their claims and that they would suffer irreparable harm unless the state was restrained from enforcing its restaurant curfew directive.
Walker's temporary restraining order immediately allowed the businesses, which also included some in Monroe County, to temporarily operate without any curfew.
The next hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 16.
On Nov. 13, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statewide executive order that imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on all establishments with liquor licenses as part of the state's efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19. The closure also applied to gyms. Restaurants were allowed to do curbside, food-only pickups after 10 p.m.
Lawyers argued the state issued the restrictions without evidence or rationale that the measures reduce the spread of Covid-19. They also argued the state unfairly targeted the businesses and overstepped its legal authority.
In Manhattan on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty denied a preliminary injunction against Cuomo’s dining restrictions sought by a New York City restaurant, a nonprofit advocacy group and a restaurant worker.
“Gov. Cuomo has made the deliberate decision to take sweeping measures in response to a second surge of infections across the state,” Crotty said in his ruling. “His policies may be subject to reasonable disagreement; however, the Constitution principally entrusts the safety and the health of the people to the politically accountable officials of the state to guard and protect. Accordingly, the court cannot quarterback the state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic from the bench.”
The plaintiffs sued after Cuomo ordered the statewide 10 p.m. restaurant curfew and later ordered all restaurants in New York City to suspend indoor dining, effective Dec. 14.
In court, the judge asked the plaintiffs: “What is so shocking about, in the middle of a pandemic, taking a public restaurant and saying, 'You can’t be open?' ”
The plaintiffs replied that the dining policy shocked the conscience because it went against the grain of scientific proof, according to the judge’s ruling.
“In these circumstances, however, the court cannot say that the dining policy shocks the conscience,” Crotty said in his ruling.
Crotty also said the plaintiffs did not offer any evidence on the record showing that their respective establishments are imminently likely to shut down because of the dining policy.
“In truth, plaintiffs’ real injuries in this case are the substantial losses in revenue caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and its accompanying restrictions,” Crotty wrote. “As the majority of New Yorkers decide to play it safe and dine at home during the pandemic, restaurants across the state — and especially in New York City — have had to endure substantial losses in revenue. These injuries are palpable; their significance is not lost on this court. But as it pertains to the law, the plaintiffs’ injuries constitute monetary damages, which are not grounds for a preliminary injunction.”
Maki Becker