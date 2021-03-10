Cuomo's decision on age change added 500,000 to vaccination eligibility

About 500,000 New Yorkers between 60 and 64 years old began to search for available Covid-19 vaccination appointments Wednesday.

That's the state Health Department's estimate of the additional number of people who became eligible as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, because of a decision announced Tuesday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

There was no immediate word on how many of the newly eligible were able to make appointments.

Next Wednesday, many "public-facing" government and not-for-profit employees also will be able to join the search for shots.

As of Wednesday morning, 19.9% of the state's residents had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 9.8% of the population – almost 2 million people – had completed a vaccine series, either by receiving two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"As more people get vaccinated and as supply expands from the federal government, we are increasing eligibility as we always said we would," a Health Department statement said.

