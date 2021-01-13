Cuomo's arts initiative called 'first encouraging and guiding step toward reopening'

Local arts and cultural leaders say they're heartened by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to boost the arts amid the pandemic.
The New York Arts Revival initiative, prominent in Cuomo's State of the State address but short on specifics, calls for pop-up arts performances and other arts events, the funding of more than 1,000 artists and community arts groups with the help of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and pilot programs on how to safely reopen venues.
“I am encouraged by the news that New York State government is taking action to revitalize our venues and support the artists through their work," said Sonia Clark, Artpark's executive director.
She said she appreciated the governor's attention to the arts, easily overlooked during the Covid-19 crisis.
"While Artpark is a summer venue and we may or may not get the chance to participate in this particular program directly, we too can benefit from the initiative as a first encouraging and guiding step toward reopening,” she said.
The state will open hundreds of rapid testing sites on a pop-up basis to help theaters, restaurants and offices to more fully open, and it will work with commercial property owners to help bring some office workers back to their jobs.
"Everything he said I applaud and I welcome," said Edmund Cardoni, Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center's executive director. "I'm very happy that he did speak so much about arts organizations and venues and individual artists and all the art forms.
"That makes me feel more encouraged because we were bracing for cuts in New York State Council for the Arts grants this year, even multiyear grants already awarded."
Cardoni said the third and last grant payment that went out to arts organizations in July was less than initially awarded.
"I'm hoping they won't cut arts funding as we feared, and may even expedite the arts funding that we are waiting for in January, including the last bit of the 2020 money," Cardoni said.
Cuomo said artists and the venues where they're employed need to be able to safely return to work.
"Almost no one has been hurt more by Covid than our artists," Cuomo said.
2020 was supposed to be a banner year for three cultural pillars of WNY, but the Martin House, the BPO and Shea's are reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He cited a study by the National Endowment for the Arts showing that 52% of actors, 55% of dancers and 27% of musicians were out of work in September.
Cuomo also noted that the state's arts and culture industry accounts for almost 500,000 jobs and generates $120 billion in economic output.
"These artists are part of what makes New York New York," Cuomo said.
Michael Murphy, president and CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center, said the initiative would provide "a significant boost" as Buffalo and New York State emerge from Covid-19.
"Gov. Cuomo recognizes the value of the arts as not only a huge economic generator in all areas of the state, but also how essential they are for all communities," Murphy said. "We’re grateful for his vital support of the arts, and for keeping them at the forefront of his plans for reimagining our great state."
Cuomo said pop-up performances will begin Feb. 4 at outdoor sites and "flexible venues adapted for social distancing across the state."
The state will help with staffing, support, marketing and access to venues, he said.
To prepare for the reopening of concert and theatrical venues, Cuomo announced a pilot program for "large indoor spaces with testing and ventilation to explore what safe and smart options exist."
"All events will follow state guidelines, serving as a model for safely reopening the arts across the state and the country," the governor said.
Lorraine O'Donnell, artistic director of the Kavinoky Theatre, welcomed the governor's initiative, though she said it would have little bearing on her theater housed on the campus of D'Youville College. O'Donnell said that with a clientele that skews older, they've decided to wait to reopen until September.
"It is a step in the right direction," O'Donnell said of Cuomo's announcement. "I love that he is saying we can have some pop-up events to help our artists."
Film producers Scott Rudin and and Jane Rosenthal and the New York State Council on the Arts were named to lead the New York Arts Revival initiative.
Cuomo devoted more than 20% of his speech Tuesday to the importance of the arts in New York.