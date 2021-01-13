Cuomo's arts initiative called 'first encouraging and guiding step toward reopening'

Cardoni said the third and last grant payment that went out to arts organizations in July was less than initially awarded.

"I'm hoping they won't cut arts funding as we feared, and may even expedite the arts funding that we are waiting for in January, including the last bit of the 2020 money," Cardoni said.

Cuomo said artists and the venues where they're employed need to be able to safely return to work.

"Almost no one has been hurt more by Covid than our artists," Cuomo said.

He cited a study by the National Endowment for the Arts showing that 52% of actors, 55% of dancers and 27% of musicians were out of work in September.

Cuomo also noted that the state's arts and culture industry accounts for almost 500,000 jobs and generates $120 billion in economic output.

"These artists are part of what makes New York New York," Cuomo said.

Michael Murphy, president and CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center, said the initiative would provide "a significant boost" as Buffalo and New York State emerge from Covid-19.