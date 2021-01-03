Cuomo won't jump Covid-19 vaccine line; WNY's positivity inches upward

The day after nine people died of Covid-19 in Erie County, the fourth-highest total of any county in the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he will not get the vaccine until it "is available for my group in Black, Hispanic and poor communities around the state."

Cuomo made the promise during recorded remarks at Abyssinian Baptist Church.

"I would take the vaccine today, but I think it's more important that our essential workers be given these first vaccines," Cuomo said in a transcript provided by his office.

"I want to take the vaccine," he said. "I move around a lot and come into contact with many people and I would feel much safer if I took the vaccine," but he vowed to wait his turn and receive it when it becomes available to people in his group.

Although the governor is 63, which is lower than the age of 65 required to be vaccinated in Phase 1, he is an essential worker. Both frontline and other essential workers qualify to be vaccinated in Phase 1.

"Our job is not done," Cuomo said, until the vaccine is available in "our health care deserts," including the East Side of Buffalo. In a statement released later, he called racism "without a doubt, a public health crisis."