Cuomo won't jump Covid-19 vaccine line; WNY's positivity inches upward

The day after nine people died of Covid-19 in Erie County, the fourth-highest total of any county in the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he will not get the vaccine until it "is available for my group in Black, Hispanic and poor communities around the state."
Cuomo made the promise during recorded remarks at Abyssinian Baptist Church.
"I would take the vaccine today, but I think it's more important that our essential workers be given these first vaccines," Cuomo said in a transcript provided by his office.
"I want to take the vaccine," he said. "I move around a lot and come into contact with many people and I would feel much safer if I took the vaccine," but he vowed to wait his turn and receive it when it becomes available to people in his group.
More than two weeks after the vaccine became available, the specifics of who will immunize the rest of the population, and how, remain up in the air.
Although the governor is 63, which is lower than the age of 65 required to be vaccinated in Phase 1, he is an essential worker. Both frontline and other essential workers qualify to be vaccinated in Phase 1.
"Our job is not done," Cuomo said, until the vaccine is available in "our health care deserts," including the East Side of Buffalo. In a statement released later, he called racism "without a doubt, a public health crisis."
Cuomo said his mother, who is close to 90, and his three daughters will take the vaccine when they are eligible.
Cuomo's office reported that on Saturday statewide, 7.98% of tests were positive, 7,963 people were hospitalized and 138 people died.
In Western New York, 509 people were hospitalized Saturday, and 31% of hospital beds were available. At the same time, 38% of the region's 545 ICU beds were available.
The latest figures released Friday show there were 544 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the five-county region as of Thursday.
Saturday's percentage of positive cases in Western New York was 8.43%, a slight jump from both Friday's 8.01% and Saturday's 7.95%.
Erie County had more deaths Saturday than all but three other New York counties: Kings, which had 13, and Nassau and Suffolk, which had 11 each.
In his talk to the congregation at the historic Black church in Harlem, Cuomo said, "I am committed to social and racial justice in the distribution of this vaccine. It will be available as fairly and as quickly as we can make it happen. Race or income will not determine who lives and who dies. And I mean it."