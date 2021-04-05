Cuomo: WNY leads state in Covid infections again, so 'don't get cocky'

Since the Covid-19 caseload began to rise in late October after a low-positivity summer, the Western New York positivity rate peaked at 8.8% on Jan. 5. The rate then sank as low as 1.6% on March 12, but has been rising ever since.

"People are now relaxing, and when people relax with Covid, it's a problem," Cuomo said.

As public hears mixed message, trendlines overshadow better news about vaccine At a time when vaccine availability is becoming more plentiful, so is bad news coming out of Erie County – and the greater region – regarding confirmed Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The average daily caseload in the region is at its highest level in two months, and the number of Western New Yorkers hospitalized – 233 as of Saturday – is the highest since Feb. 22. The hospitalization number had fallen as low as 137 on March 20 before rising again.

Cuomo noted that when Western New York was at or near the top of the infection rate table in the past, there was a public education effort and the numbers improved.

Cuomo said that the vaccination statistics are encouraging. He said 10.5 million shots have been administered to New Yorkers; 6.64 million, or 33.3% of the state's population, have received at least one shot of vaccine, and more than 4.1 million, or 20.7%, have been fully vaccinated.

"Not enough," Cuomo said.

In Western New York as of 11 a.m. Monday, 440,249 shots have been given in the region, with 264,578 people fully vaccinated, according to the state Health Department.