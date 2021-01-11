Cuomo wants public health corps to aid Covid-19 vaccinations, plan for future crises

Northwell is headed by Michael Dowling, a longtime Cuomo adviser and confidant dating back to the governorship of Cuomo's father, Mario Cuomo, in the 1980s and 1990s.

Cuomo said that when the Covid-19 pandemic ends, the corps will be assigned to "establish a best-in-the-nation emergency response capacity that lasts beyond Covid, so we are better prepared for future crises."

Cuomo also proposed a free online training program, to be created by Cornell, for up to 100,000 citizens to better prepare them to help authorities in any future health crisis.

"As a leading research university, Cornell looks forward to training those who will do the critical work of ensuring the fair and effective distribution of the vaccine to the people of New York," Cornell President Martha E. Pollack said in a prepared statement.

Cuomo also proposed making permanent the looser regulation of telehealth services that he ordered early in the pandemic. That proposal suited health insurance industry figures such as Eric Linzer, president and CEO of the New York Health Plan Association.