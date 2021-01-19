Cuomo urges tax credits to promote hiring by hard-hit businesses

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is calling for tax credits to encourage restaurants and other small businesses suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic to hire employees more quickly.
As part of his state budget proposal unveiled Tuesday, Cuomo called for a $50 million tax credit for hiring by restaurants hit hardest by Covid-19, and a $50 million tax credit for hiring by other types of small businesses hurt the most by the pandemic.
"Restaurants paid a really high price for what happened during Covid," Cuomo said. "Many businesses were hurt. I believe restaurants would be at the top of the list. Even when other businesses reopened, we still restrained restaurants because of the social gathering aspect of the business. I did that with a very heavy heart."
Many restaurants have faced restrictions on indoor dining. At times, indoor dining was not allowed or restricted to a customer capacity limit.
"They cooperated, but it's now our responsibility to work with them to restore their businesses," Cuomo said.
For both of the tax credits, the credit would be for up to $5,000 per worker hired, with a maximum credit of $50,000 per business, said Robert Mujica, the state's budget director. Employees would need to be hired by the end of the year.
"The faster (the hiring) happens, it helps the state's revenue numbers, but more importantly, it gets people back to work," Mujica said.
Small businesses would had to have "experienced 40% revenue loss, so that's the first threshold," Mujica said. "It's for those that were impacted the most. If we could do more, we would do more, but don't have the resources to do more."
The tax credit for hard-hit restaurants would work a bit differently, he said. Because many of them are cash strapped, they could apply to receive the credit upfront, Mujica said.
"They'll get the money upfront, immediately, not have wait until they file their taxes," he said.
Justin Wilcox, executive director of the business advocacy group Unshackle Upstate, applauded the proposed tax credits.
"The employer-focused tax credit proposals advanced by Gov. Cuomo highlight the importance of helping small businesses recover," he said. "While these proposals are a solid first step, we need to go further. Advancing broad-based tax relief, regulatory reforms and Covid-related protections will give struggling businesses some immediate relief and certainty."
Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, said it was "encouraging that the governor via his budget is signaling that there will be some extra help for very troubled industries."
Matt Glynn