Cuomo urges tax credits to promote hiring by hard-hit businesses

"The faster (the hiring) happens, it helps the state's revenue numbers, but more importantly, it gets people back to work," Mujica said.

Small businesses would had to have "experienced 40% revenue loss, so that's the first threshold," Mujica said. "It's for those that were impacted the most. If we could do more, we would do more, but don't have the resources to do more."

The tax credit for hard-hit restaurants would work a bit differently, he said. Because many of them are cash strapped, they could apply to receive the credit upfront, Mujica said.

"They'll get the money upfront, immediately, not have wait until they file their taxes," he said.

Justin Wilcox, executive director of the business advocacy group Unshackle Upstate, applauded the proposed tax credits.

"The employer-focused tax credit proposals advanced by Gov. Cuomo highlight the importance of helping small businesses recover," he said. "While these proposals are a solid first step, we need to go further. Advancing broad-based tax relief, regulatory reforms and Covid-related protections will give struggling businesses some immediate relief and certainty."

Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, said it was "encouraging that the governor via his budget is signaling that there will be some extra help for very troubled industries."

Matt Glynn

