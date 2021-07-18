Cuomo urges 'shots in arms' as percent of positive Covid cases ticks upward

The percentages of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Western New York and across the state have ticked up over the last days, prompting Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to renew his call for New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

"Getting shots in arms is key to our success against this terrible virus, and if you haven't gotten yours yet, I urge you to make an appointment or walk into one of the many sites we have across the state," Cuomo said Sunday in his daily update.

State data show Western New York's seven-day average percentage of positive tests climbing from 1.05% on Thursday, to 1.13% on Friday and to 1.36% on Saturday. Statewide, the figures jumped from 1.09% to 1.19% to 1.26%.

There were 39 new cases in Erie County on Saturday, seven in Niagara County, 11 in Cattaraugus, four in Chautauqua and none in Allegany.

All state mass vaccination sites are open for walk-ins, or appointments can be scheduled on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health departments, pharmacies, doctors or hospitals to schedule appointments or visit vaccines.gov.