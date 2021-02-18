 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cuomo: Storm delays delivery of Covid-19 vaccine to New York
0 comments
top story

Cuomo: Storm delays delivery of Covid-19 vaccine to New York

Support this work for $1 a month
ECMC vaccinations Cuomo reallocation (copy)

ECMC nurse Katelyn Gabel gives a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to nurse Heidi Lowitzer on Jan. 8 at the vaccination clinic for staff. 

 Sharon Cantillon

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo released a statement Thursday saying that the state has been informed by the federal government that nearly all Covid-19 vaccine doses that were scheduled to be delivered between Feb. 12 and Feb. 21 are delayed, because of the winter storm that is continuing to affect much of the country.

Cuomo said every dose that should have shipped on Monday was held back, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"This delay will undoubtedly pose a logistical challenge for New York — but as we have shown over the last 350-plus days, we are New York Tough, and we are up to the challenge," Cuomo said in a statement.

He added that the state Department of Health is working with all providers, including local health departments, hospitals and pharmacies to minimize the impact on their operations and reduce the number of appointments that must be rescheduled.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aerial views of Richardson Olmsted Campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News