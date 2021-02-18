Cuomo: Storm delays delivery of Covid-19 vaccine to New York

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo released a statement Thursday saying that the state has been informed by the federal government that nearly all Covid-19 vaccine doses that were scheduled to be delivered between Feb. 12 and Feb. 21 are delayed, because of the winter storm that is continuing to affect much of the country.
Cuomo said every dose that should have shipped on Monday was held back, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"This delay will undoubtedly pose a logistical challenge for New York — but as we have shown over the last 350-plus days, we are New York Tough, and we are up to the challenge," Cuomo said in a statement.
He added that the state Department of Health is working with all providers, including local health departments, hospitals and pharmacies to minimize the impact on their operations and reduce the number of appointments that must be rescheduled.