Cuomo signs bill barring facial recognition systems in schools

"I'm happy to see the governor agreed with my concerns," Wallace said.

"Facial recognition technology could provide a host of benefits to New Yorkers, but its use brings up serious and legitimate privacy concerns that we have to examine, especially in schools," Cuomo said in a news release.

The study will address the use of the scanned images and the technology's impact on privacy and civil liberties, as well as recommending rules for its use – if it is allowed at all.

"This legislation requires state education policymakers to take a step back, consult with experts and address privacy issues before determining whether any kind of biometric identifying technology can be brought into New York's schools. The safety and security of our children is vital to every parent, and whether to use this technology is not a decision to be made lightly," Cuomo said.

"There is a need for a deeper dive," Wallace said.

“New York should never dedicate funding to invasive and biased surveillance technology, and now many more school districts across the state will be blocked from deploying these harmful systems,” said Stefanie Coyle, deputy director for the NYCLU’s Education Policy Center.