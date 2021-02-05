Cuomo reverses course, announces vaccine eligibility for those with comorbidities

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who last month raised the hopes of chronically ill New Yorkers by saying those with compromised immune systems could be eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, offered details Friday.
He issued a list of diseases that make their sufferers eligible, three days after he said expanding the eligible list to add an estimated 4 million ill people would be "meaningless" and "posturing" – and the same day The Buffalo News published an article on Cuomo's lack of action in following up on his Jan. 12 comments that immunodepressed people should be added to the list.
Cuomo announced that those who have one of a long list of diseases, from cancer to diabetes to asthma to sickle-cell, regardless of their age, will be eligible to make appointments for shots, starting Feb. 15.
Pregnant women also are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
That doesn't mean immunizations will be easy for them to find. Cuomo has said the state receives only about 300,000 doses of vaccine per week from the federal government, although President Biden has promised to increase that by 20%.
More than 7 million New Yorkers were in various eligible categories before Cuomo added restaurant workers, cab drivers and workers in facilities for the developmentally disabled to the eligible list Tuesday – a move he made 24 hours after saying the notion was "a cheap, insincere discussion."
Now, those who have the following diseases also will be allowed to join the hunt for a vaccine appointment:
Cancer, whether current or in remission; chronic kidney disease; and pulmonary disease, including but not limited to COPD – chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – moderate to severe asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis and 9/11-related pulmonary diseases.
Also, Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities; heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension; and people in an immunocompromised state. The causes of their weakened immune systems can include but are not limited to organ, blood or bone marrow transplants, immune deficiencies, HIV and use of corticosteroids or other immune-weakening medicines.
Other diseases listed were sickle cell disease or thalassemia; type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus; liver disease; cerebrovascular disease affecting blood vessels and blood supply to the brain; and neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's or dementia.
The announcement came three days after Cuomo, in a news conference, derided the notion of expanding the eligible list because of the short supplies of vaccine.
"Eligibility without availability is illusory. And not only illusory, I believe it’s counterproductive, because now you create additional anxiety. Now you have 7 million people chasing appointments for 300,000 doses every week," Cuomo said Tuesday. "To now say to 4 million people, 'OK, you’re eligible, too, but we’re nowhere near being able to get to you,' it’s meaningless. ... Without an increase in the supply, then it's all just posturing."
"We're committed to vaccinating vulnerable populations that have suffered the most as we distribute a strictly limited supply of vaccines, and people with comorbidities are 94% of the state's Covid deaths," Cuomo said Friday. "Local governments have a week to prepare for the new change – they need to get ready now."
Cuomo also warned that hospitals must finish immunizing their staffs next week.
"Then, what we're going to do is reallocate the doses that were set aside for the hospital workers," Cuomo said, "and give that allocation to local health departments to deal with people with comorbidities."