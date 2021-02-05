Cuomo reverses course, announces vaccine eligibility for those with comorbidities

The announcement came three days after Cuomo, in a news conference, derided the notion of expanding the eligible list because of the short supplies of vaccine.

"Eligibility without availability is illusory. And not only illusory, I believe it’s counterproductive, because now you create additional anxiety. Now you have 7 million people chasing appointments for 300,000 doses every week," Cuomo said Tuesday. "To now say to 4 million people, 'OK, you’re eligible, too, but we’re nowhere near being able to get to you,' it’s meaningless. ... Without an increase in the supply, then it's all just posturing."

"We're committed to vaccinating vulnerable populations that have suffered the most as we distribute a strictly limited supply of vaccines, and people with comorbidities are 94% of the state's Covid deaths," Cuomo said Friday. "Local governments have a week to prepare for the new change – they need to get ready now."

Cuomo also warned that hospitals must finish immunizing their staffs next week.

"Then, what we're going to do is reallocate the doses that were set aside for the hospital workers," Cuomo said, "and give that allocation to local health departments to deal with people with comorbidities."

