 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cuomo reports positive Covid data but avoids question of mask mandate
0 comments
top story

Cuomo reports positive Covid data but avoids question of mask mandate

Support this work for $1 a month
Cuomo (copy)

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said nothing Sunday about lifting mask requirements even as he reported good news about declining Covid-19 rates.

 Derek Gee

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said nothing Sunday about revoking Covid-19 mask requirements, but still offered good news in significantly lower infection rates throughout New York.

Observers had eagerly anticipated the governor's daily Covid-19 update since he announced Friday that his administration is reviewing new federal guidelines lifting recommendations for wearing masks in public to prevent spread of the disease. But he so far has not rescinded his own executive orders mandating mask use in certain situations.

Cuomo's Sunday report contained no results of the state review, even as he conveyed the lowest single day positivity rate statewide – 1% – since Oct. 10.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Read the full story from News Staff Reporters

Western New York's rate remained slightly higher at 1.85%, while the three once-ravaged downstate regions also reported their lowest readings since Sept. 3 at only 1%.

"While it may feel like our fight with COVID is over, it's important to remember 33 New Yorkers died yesterday. 33 families are grieving today," Cuomo said in a written statement. "Follow social distancing guidelines, adhere to safety protocols, and get vaccinated if you haven't already.

"If not for yourself, then for your fellow New Yorkers," he added. "Think of each other as we progress toward a healthier, safer New York."

The governor also noted 41 straight days of decline in the seven-day positivity rate, the lowest number of hospitalizations (1,583) since Nov. 9, and lowest number of intensive care unit patients (392) since Nov. 15.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rockets seen over Gaza after Hamas chief targeted

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News