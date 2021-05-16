Cuomo reports positive Covid data but avoids question of mask mandate

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said nothing Sunday about revoking Covid-19 mask requirements, but still offered good news in significantly lower infection rates throughout New York.

Observers had eagerly anticipated the governor's daily Covid-19 update since he announced Friday that his administration is reviewing new federal guidelines lifting recommendations for wearing masks in public to prevent spread of the disease. But he so far has not rescinded his own executive orders mandating mask use in certain situations.

Cuomo's Sunday report contained no results of the state review, even as he conveyed the lowest single day positivity rate statewide – 1% – since Oct. 10.

Western New York's rate remained slightly higher at 1.85%, while the three once-ravaged downstate regions also reported their lowest readings since Sept. 3 at only 1%.

"While it may feel like our fight with COVID is over, it's important to remember 33 New Yorkers died yesterday. 33 families are grieving today," Cuomo said in a written statement. "Follow social distancing guidelines, adhere to safety protocols, and get vaccinated if you haven't already.

"If not for yourself, then for your fellow New Yorkers," he added. "Think of each other as we progress toward a healthier, safer New York."

The governor also noted 41 straight days of decline in the seven-day positivity rate, the lowest number of hospitalizations (1,583) since Nov. 9, and lowest number of intensive care unit patients (392) since Nov. 15.

