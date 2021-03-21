Cuomo reports New York vaccination rate exceeds 25%

Across the state on Saturday, 139,209 New Yorkers rolled up their sleeves to receive a vaccination against Covid-19.

And according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, that's another sign that with more than 7.5 million doses administered, the state maintains a healthy pace that will speed up again during midweek when a new allocation of vaccine arrives.

The governor added that 25.7% of New Yorkers have now received at least one vaccination.

"As we surpass yet another milestone with the vaccinations in our ongoing war against Covid, we need to remember that we are still in a footrace with the infection rate and other important metrics," Cuomo said, urging patience among New York's large population that still exceeds supply from the federal government.

"We have achieved remarkable progress, but we need to stay vigilant and determined as more we open more sectors of our economy," he added. "Any increase in in-person activity can have consequences if we don't do it right."