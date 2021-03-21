Cuomo reports New York vaccination rate exceeds 25%

Across the state on Saturday, 139,209 New Yorkers rolled up their sleeves to receive a vaccination against Covid-19.
And according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, that's another sign that with more than 7.5 million doses administered, the state maintains a healthy pace that will speed up again during midweek when a new allocation of vaccine arrives.
The governor added that 25.7% of New Yorkers have now received at least one vaccination.
"As we surpass yet another milestone with the vaccinations in our ongoing war against Covid, we need to remember that we are still in a footrace with the infection rate and other important metrics," Cuomo said, urging patience among New York's large population that still exceeds supply from the federal government.
"We have achieved remarkable progress, but we need to stay vigilant and determined as more we open more sectors of our economy," he added. "Any increase in in-person activity can have consequences if we don't do it right."
The governor also noted Sunday that hospitalizations dropped to 4,355 (with 137 in Western New York), the lowest since Dec. 4 and down 53% from the post-holiday peak. Department of Health statistics released Sunday also noted Western New York's average percentage of positive test results stood at 2.41%, up slightly from Friday at 2.32%.
Across the state, 54 New Yorkers died of Covid-19 on Saturday, including three in Erie County and one in Niagara County, according to the state's tally.
"We're fighting Covid-19 on all fronts and getting vaccines in arms across the state, but the virus is still a threat and new variants, including the Brazilian strain identified in New York City yesterday, should give New Yorkers cause for concern," he said.