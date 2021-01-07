Cuomo: NY needs more Covid-19 vaccine, hospitals must vaccinate more workers

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that hospitals across New York have shown a mixed performance in vaccinating health care workers against Covid-19 as the state continues to see an increase in hospitalization rates.
The governor said, to date, 430,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide.
The state has received only 900,000 doses of the vaccine to inoculate two million health care workers.
Cuomo said it is important to keep hospitals and the health care system operating smoothly, not only with an adequate number of beds and equipment, but with a healthy staff to assist in the pandemic.
"We have mixed performance by hospitals across the state in doing (vaccinating) the hospital workers. We have some hospitals that are still lagging, and we have some hospitals that are doing much, much better," Cuomo said.
For instance, Kaleida Health has vaccinated 98% of its medical staff, while Olean General Hospital is only at 28%, Cuomo said.
On Monday, Cuomo exhorted hospitals to get more vaccines in the arms of health care workers by Friday.
"I think they heard me," Cuomo said. "We have seen a dramatic increase in their performance.
At the start of the immunization program, Cuomo said, hospitals across the state were vaccinating about 10,000 health care workers per day. On Monday, the number increased to 30,000, and by Thursday it was more than 50,000 vaccinations.
"That's five times the rate they were doing," Cuomo said.
Still, the governor is hoping hospitals will step up their game, even as he acknowledges that there continues to be a shortage of the vaccine for health care workers who still need to be vaccinated.
"Statewide, we don't have enough vaccine for half the number of health care workers," Cuomo said.
As a result, the governor on Friday will be announcing a reallocation plan for doses that hospitals have not used.
Anecdotally, Cuomo said, doctors are taking the vaccine at a much higher rate than nurses. While the rate for doctors is around 80%, it is only around 70% for nurses, he said.
"Seventy percent is the minimum threshold for viability of the vaccination program," Cuomo said. "To hit herd immunity, you have to be between 70% and 90%."
Meanwhile, the governor said he continues to be concerned about local hospital capacity.
"We are continuing to see an increase in the hospitalization rate, and the red line is overwhelming the hospital system," Cuomo said. "That's where California is and where other states are.
"That's why we reinforced the necessity to get the hospital healthcare workers vaccinated."
After health care workers, the next group eligible to receive doses of the vaccine includes 3 million more people: non-medical essential workers such as police officers, firefighters and teachers – and those age 75 and up.
Meanwhile, Cuomo said, Erie County – much of which is currently in the "orange zone" – can be reduced to the "yellow zone" if residents continue to wear masks in public and practice social distancing, He said Erie County would go into the "red zone" if hospitals in the county are within three weeks of reaching 85% of their patient capacity.
"I would like to Western New York drop from the orange to the yellow zone," Cuomo said.