Cuomo: NY needs more Covid-19 vaccine, hospitals must vaccinate more workers

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that hospitals across New York have shown a mixed performance in vaccinating health care workers against Covid-19 as the state continues to see an increase in hospitalization rates.

The governor said, to date, 430,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide.

The state has received only 900,000 doses of the vaccine to inoculate two million health care workers.

Cuomo said it is important to keep hospitals and the health care system operating smoothly, not only with an adequate number of beds and equipment, but with a healthy staff to assist in the pandemic.

"We have mixed performance by hospitals across the state in doing (vaccinating) the hospital workers. We have some hospitals that are still lagging, and we have some hospitals that are doing much, much better," Cuomo said.

Spike in drug overdose deaths blamed on social isolation amid Covid-19 For three years in a row, the number of drug fatalities fell. Now that trend line has been wrecked by the Covid-19 health crisis.

For instance, Kaleida Health has vaccinated 98% of its medical staff, while Olean General Hospital is only at 28%, Cuomo said.

On Monday, Cuomo exhorted hospitals to get more vaccines in the arms of health care workers by Friday.

"I think they heard me," Cuomo said. "We have seen a dramatic increase in their performance.