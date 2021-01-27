Cuomo: No more orange or yellow zones for Erie, Niagara counties

The orange zone and yellow zone in Erie County are being lifted, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
The orange zone designation has been in place in Erie County since Nov. 18 ahead of the anticipated surge in new cases and hospitalizations of Covid-19.
"It's safe to say the holiday surge was anticipated. The holiday surge did happen. But the holiday surge is over," Cuomo said.
Erie County and other counties across the state that have been on "orange" have all seen positivity numbers drop in the last few weeks, Cuomo said. "Given the progress they made, the restrictions are lifted in those zones," Cuomo said.
Cuomo's announcement Wednesday followed a recent series of local lawsuits before both Democratic and Republican State Supreme Court judges that rolled back some of the orange zone restrictions.
The governor said statewide rules that banned gatherings of more than 10 people at people's homes and imposed a 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars have not been lifted but officials are looking into those.
"At this time, no, we are not changing the curfew," Cuomo said his briefing Wednesday from Albany.
Being in the orange zone had meant that restaurants in Erie County were prohibited from serving customers inside and limited the number of people allowed at one table to four. It also had forced gyms and personal care businesses to close as well and limited capacity at houses of worship. However the recent lawsuits put pressure on the states, and restaurants in Erie County were allowed earlier this month to provide inside dining again and gyms, barbershops, hair salons and music venues have all reopened but with restrictions on capacity.
Only a handful of downstate communities remain in the yellow zone now: the Bronx, Washington Heights, Queens and Newburgh. Also, indoor dining remains prohibited in New York City, Cuomo said.
The lifting of the zone designations doesn't mean an end to all restrictions. Limits on capacity, requirements for mask wearing, as well requirements for testing and social distancing rules at schools all appear to still be in place. More details are expected to be released by the state later Wednesday, as has been the case with previous announcements from the governor.
Maki Becker