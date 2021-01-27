Cuomo: No more orange or yellow zones for Erie, Niagara counties

The orange zone and yellow zone in Erie County are being lifted, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The orange zone designation has been in place in Erie County since Nov. 18 ahead of the anticipated surge in new cases and hospitalizations of Covid-19.

"It's safe to say the holiday surge was anticipated. The holiday surge did happen. But the holiday surge is over," Cuomo said.

Erie County and other counties across the state that have been on "orange" have all seen positivity numbers drop in the last few weeks, Cuomo said. "Given the progress they made, the restrictions are lifted in those zones," Cuomo said.

Cuomo's announcement Wednesday followed a recent series of local lawsuits before both Democratic and Republican State Supreme Court judges that rolled back some of the orange zone restrictions.

The governor said statewide rules that banned gatherings of more than 10 people at people's homes and imposed a 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars have not been lifted but officials are looking into those.

"At this time, no, we are not changing the curfew," Cuomo said his briefing Wednesday from Albany.