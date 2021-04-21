 Skip to main content
Cuomo: New Yorkers 60 and up won't need appointment for Covid-19 shot
Cuomo: New Yorkers 60 and up won't need appointment for Covid-19 shot

Delavan Grider vaccination clinic (copy) (copy)

People wait in line to get a Covid-19 vaccine at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

Beginning Friday, all New Yorkers age 60 and older will be able to walk into any mass vaccination site across the state and get a Covid-19 shot without having to first get an appointment, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday at a mass vaccination clinic in Yonkers.

Cuomo said that the latest Covid-19 statistics show that progress is being made in the state.

"All the numbers are headed in the right direction," he said.

As of Monday, the Covid-19 positivity rate statewide was 2.14%. However, in Western New York, the positivity rate was 4.4%

"Why is Western New York double what the Albany area is? It's a function of the human behavior in that area," Cuomo said.  

There are 16 mass vaccination sites across the state, Cuomo said. In Erie County, the Delavan Grider Community Center at 877 East Delavan Ave. will be the mass vaccination site open to those 60 and up without an appointment. 

