Cuomo: More cases of UK variant of Covid-19 found across New York

Additional cases of the United Kingdom variant of the Covid-19 virus have been found across New York State, bringing the total number of cases to 42, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo revealed Wednesday during his daily update on coronavirus.

In Western New York, the governor said additional cases of the UK variant of the virus have been found in Niagara County.

"The new strains are a real concern and the Covid threat is not over," Cuomo said.

The governor said it is important to vaccinate health care staff as a way to help combat the new virus strains and keep hospital capacity at manageable levels.

Still, he noted that there's a big question mark on the new virus strains from the UK, Brazil and South Africa.

"So yes, it creates anxiety. And all I can tell you is, we watch it and we adapt. This Covid beast has morphed four times since we've been dealing with it. We just went through a morphing during the holiday season. If it changes, we will change, right?" Cuomo said.

