Cuomo may ease 'orange zone' restrictions, but lawyers got there first

He predicted that some cases would be overturned on appeal.

That position was echoed by Burns, who said that the recent local victories are still making their way through the legal process.

Cambria and Hogan said Poloncarz is out of his league when it comes to these types of cases, which have had favorable outcomes based on arguments that the state's restrictions are arbitrary and capricious or violate other constitutional provisions, such as First Amendment grounds.

"He is speaking volumes to how out of touch he is with the state of the law these days," said Cambria, who has successfully filed suit on behalf of a strip club, a restaurant, a live music venue and a gym.

The law firms that have successfully represented businesses and organizations against the state said that the groups they represent have repeatedly and unsuccessfully tried to lobby the state for a relaxation of restrictions, only to be rebuffed.

Lawsuits that have been successful in recent months do not argue that Covid-19 health safety protocols and regulations are not warranted, but rather that certain state restrictions are excessive in light of: