Cuomo lifts 'orange' and 'yellow' zones for Erie, Niagara counties

The "orange" and "yellow" zones in Erie and Niagara counties have been lifted – but that doesn't mean a return to normal.
Changes in the state's shutdown rules announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday mean the region is back to where it was in the summer in terms of what's allowed, what's required and what's not considered safe.
The color zone regulations had put Covid-19 restrictions on everything from dining inside restaurants to the number of people allowed inside salons, and required frequent testing at schools.
Businesses lifted out of the orange and yellow zones will revert to the statewide rules that were in place before they entered cluster zones, and must adhere to health department and NY Forward rules.
Now, restaurants, which recently won the battle to be allowed to serve customers indoors, can seat up to 10 people at a table – up from four.
And school districts will no longer be required to conduct mass Covid-19 testing of teachers, staff and students.
Yet, a statewide 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants remains in place, and you still have to order food with an alcoholic beverage.
And there are still limits on how many people can be in a business at one time.
"At this time, no, we are not changing the curfew," Cuomo said during his briefing Wednesday from Albany.
The lifting of the restrictions means the Western New York region is back to the state's "phase three" of reopening. Erie County entered phase three back in late June. That meant restaurants and personal care businesses – considered the most high-risk kinds of businesses for transmission of Covid-19 – were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with an array of social distancing rules in place. That's the case again now. Also, gyms can be up to 33% capacity. Gatherings at homes are limited to 10 people and "nonresidential" gatherings can go up to 50 people.
“We are exactly where we were before the orange cluster and yellow cluster zones were announced, which means there are still restrictions in place, they’re just not as restrictive," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told The Buffalo News.
Cuomo's announcement came amid growing public pressure and legal battles over the restrictions in Erie County that business owners had argued were being forced on them arbitrarily.
The "orange zone" designation for Erie County had been in place since Nov. 18, when new cases were on the rise and ahead of worries of a surge over the holidays.
The rates of new confirmed cases of Covid-19, as well as hospitalizations, skyrocketed during late fall and through the New Year but have since leveled off and begun to drop.
"It's safe to say the holiday surge was anticipated. The holiday surge did happen. But the holiday surge is over," Cuomo said.
Erie County and some Central New York counties that had been on orange have all seen the rate of positive Covid-19 tests drop in the last few weeks, Cuomo said.
"Given the progress they made, the restrictions are lifted in those zones," Cuomo said.
Cuomo's announcement Wednesday followed a recent series of local lawsuits that had already rolled back some of the orange zone restrictions.
Only a handful of downstate communities remain in the yellow zone: the Bronx, Washington Heights, Queens and Newburgh. Indoor dining remains prohibited in New York City, Cuomo said.
Poloncarz urged business owners to study up on the regulations that do remain in place. "While the Orange and Yellow Cluster Zone restrictions have been lifted for Erie County, this does NOT mean all is 'normal.' All businesses must still follow the NY Forward Guidance and Reopening Rules for your industry," Poloncarz tweeted.
A spokeswoman for the state Health Department said schools in the former microcluster zones do not have to continue random testing of students and staff for Covid-19.
“My anticipation is that districts will be in touch with their stakeholders around what it means for their particular district,” said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.
Districts could immediately stop testing, phase it out, or continue testing.
In Buffalo Public Schools, where students will be phased back into the classroom starting Monday, testing will start next week and is expected to continue through February, regardless of whether the requirement has been lifted.
“We are going to Covid test through February anyway so that we have an idea of the prevalence of the disease in our schools and communities,” said Elena Cala, a spokeswoman for the school district.
Under state microcluster rules, schools in an orange zone have to test a random sampling of 20% of students and staff each month. If there are nine or more cases in a school, or if the positivity rate is over 3%, the school has to close. Schools in a yellow zone have to test 20% of their staff and students in the two weeks following the designation. If the positivity rate is below the community’s rate, then the school in the yellow zone does not have to continue the testing.
The announcement Wednesday left many restaurant industry workers and other business owners with questions.
"Not one business owner I've talked to is 100% sure what changed for restaurants," said Tim Walton, a manager at Venu, a bar on Chippewa Street, who has been a vocal proponent of reopening restaurants.
The one thing clear to Walton was the increase in restaurant table capacity. In the orange zone, restaurants could seat up to four people per table. Now they can seat up to 10. That helps restaurants, Walton said, but many businesses are more interested in being allowed to be open past 10 p.m. A group of 91 restaurants have filed a lawsuit against the state contesting the curfew rule.
At the news conference Wednesday, Cuomo addressed a question about opening the economy further while the pandemic continues.
"We make decisions on the facts we have today. You're talking about livelihoods and the economy and billions of dollars," Cuomo said. He said the rate of new cases will likely stay about the same for now until vaccines are more widely available. "We're not back to where we were, but no one is back to where they were, and I don't believe anyone will be back to where they were, until the vaccine [kicks in]," he said.
