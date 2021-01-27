Cuomo lifts 'orange' and 'yellow' zones for Erie, Niagara counties

The "orange" and "yellow" zones in Erie and Niagara counties have been lifted – but that doesn't mean a return to normal.

Changes in the state's shutdown rules announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday mean the region is back to where it was in the summer in terms of what's allowed, what's required and what's not considered safe.

The color zone regulations had put Covid-19 restrictions on everything from dining inside restaurants to the number of people allowed inside salons, and required frequent testing at schools.

Here's what lifting of cluster zones means for WNY businesses and houses of worship Businesses lifted out of the orange and yellow zones will revert to the statewide rules that were in place before they entered cluster zones, and must adhere to health department and NY Forward rules.

Now, restaurants, which recently won the battle to be allowed to serve customers indoors, can seat up to 10 people at a table – up from four.

And school districts will no longer be required to conduct mass Covid-19 testing of teachers, staff and students.

Yet, a statewide 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants remains in place, and you still have to order food with an alcoholic beverage.

And there are still limits on how many people can be in a business at one time.

"At this time, no, we are not changing the curfew," Cuomo said during his briefing Wednesday from Albany.