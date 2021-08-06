Cuomo lawyer says AG's harassment probe unfairly rigged

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's attorney on Friday blasted the investigation conducted by the state Attorney General's Office as unjustly orchestrated to reach the conclusion the governor engaged in sexual harassment.

Rita Glavin told reporters in a conference call that investigators ignored evidence that would either exonerate the governor or undermine the claims made against him and refused to share evidence gathered in the course of the probe, such as transcripts of interviews, with Cuomo's legal team. The investigators also did not provide Cuomo and his aides the opportunity to see and respond to a draft version of the report before it was made public Tuesday.

"This was one-sided, and he was ambushed," said Glavin, a former federal prosecutor.

Glavin said she and other lawyers for the governor, working with limited access to the materials used in the investigation, already have found a number of errors and provably false claims that cast fundamental doubt on the accuracy of the report.

"There has been no open-minded fact-finding in this case. This investigation was conducted in a manner to support a predetermined outcome," Glavin said. She was joined by Paul Fishman, a lawyer for the state Executive Branch and former U.S. attorney in New Jersey, and attorney Mitra Hormozi.