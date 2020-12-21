Cuomo: Holiday Covid-19 spike not inevitable

A spike in the Covid-19 infection rate is not inevitable just because we're in the holiday season, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

But Cuomo said 75% of the spread of the virus occurs during in-home gatherings.

"Fifty percent of the spread is asymptomatic. People don't even know they have it," Cuomo said during his daily news conference. "That's where the spread is coming from.

"Thanksgiving was our first test and what you're seeing from the data is, we did not have the spike that other places had."

Cuomo said the virus spread faster in areas of the nation where there was more travel and more large gatherings.

"The question is, what happens as you get close to Christmas?" Cuomo said. "If we stay smart, a spike is not inevitable. If we get through the holiday, then it's just a sprint, us versus the vaccine. We just have to make sure we don't have a spike coming out of the holiday season."

He said he was especially concerned about the Finger Lakes region, where the infection and hospitalization rates have been rising, because it borders on Western New York.